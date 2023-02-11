A new update is out, this time with a valentine event!
- Added a valentine event. It will start at around 16:45 in gmt+1 and lasts for the usual 2 weeks. While the event is active, there will be an event campaign available where you can get pieces of cake, chocolate, pet stones and pets get some growth. All pets in the event campaign and in RTI will receive double class exp. Claiming the daily free draw will also give out pieces of cake.
In the event page you can trade your pieces of cake for a pet token and a new unique equip: Learning Coat. Maxed out it will increase the class experience a pet who equips it receives by 50% (only works outside dungeons).
- Added an event purchase where you can buy a maxed out Learning Coat, together with 5 million free pet experience, 10k Ale and 1000 chocolate. You can get up to two of the Learning Coats total, independent on if you get them from event currency or buy them.
- Added a new pet: Cherub. Cherub can be unlocked with a pet token and can be evolved into a defender which reduces the speed damage your party receives. It is rather hard to evolve, but even if not evolved it will give you Chocolate if put into food campaigns. After evo it will lose this ability.
- Fixed a few bugs (element reduction in dungeons, basilisk issues) and typos.
