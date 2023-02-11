 Skip to content

萝莉的远征 update for 11 February 2023

BUG FIX Ver. 1.3.80.439

Patchnotes via Steam Community

newly added

The challenge of [Pigeon King]! Defeat [Dove King] to get a new badge [next time]

New map [Marsh Cave]

repair

Fixed the error that [Kyushaki Cong]'s skill [Dominant] was not immune to [Imbalance].

Fixed the error that [Uno]'s skill [Moral Judgment] did not use attack to calculate damage.

Fixed the error of flashing back when character upgrading and learning skills.

Fix the description error of [Shield Skill] in Notepad.

Fix the traffic volume problem in some scenes.

Fixed the problem of incorrect remarks of individual weapons.

equipment

BOSS badges have been upgraded and 10 elite quality BOSS badges have been added.

You can upgrade at [Pululin] in [Adventurer Guild 2F]. (Customs clearance is required [Alien Forest])

In addition, the value and cost of all badges have been balanced.

Elite quality armor has been greatly improved by HP.

And fix the incorrect value of some equipment.

Because of the large number of adjustments, we will not give examples one by one.

optimization

The battle graphics of BOSS are increased, making BOSS battle more oppressive.

The difficulty of the main line [Jin Junhe] battle was appropriately reduced.

Effect adjustment

There is a 100% probability to make the target [unbalanced] when it is critical hit. But it will be reduced by unbalance resistance.

