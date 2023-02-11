 Skip to content

Outstand update for 11 February 2023

Patch v.1.2

  • Fixed some translation errors and fixed unicode boxes in Russian and Chinese languages.
  • Steam achievements have been added to the end of the game.
  • Fixed a coding error of a door on the school map.

Have fun!

