Ocean Punk update for 11 February 2023

Translation update (preview version)

Build 10530449

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update will simplify much of the display information to accommodate the new translation, and also fix several bugs.

  • Fixed errors reported directly when reading maps of different sizes

  • Fixed floating ice generation logic

  • Fixed map reading errors of different sizes

  • Expand the capacity of the refrigerator

  • Fixed scope overlay exception

  • Adjust Ice boss skill: Create ice that disappears on time

  • Adjusted ice moth hostile detection

  • Repair the fault of the temperature control panel of the heating module

  • Fixed sea fruit seed text error in pharmaceutical table recipe

  • Lift seasonal growth restrictions on ice trees and snowdrops

  • Increased the number of effective tree species for tree cutting

  • Redo the new Entity Information panel

  • Hides the intra-office Log panel

  • Simplified entity pointer prompt

  • Add translated text

