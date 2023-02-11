Translation update (preview version)

This update will simplify much of the display information to accommodate the new translation, and also fix several bugs.
-
Fixed errors reported directly when reading maps of different sizes
-
Fixed floating ice generation logic
-
Fixed map reading errors of different sizes
-
Expand the capacity of the refrigerator
-
Fixed scope overlay exception
-
Adjust Ice boss skill: Create ice that disappears on time
-
Adjusted ice moth hostile detection
-
Repair the fault of the temperature control panel of the heating module
-
Fixed sea fruit seed text error in pharmaceutical table recipe
-
Lift seasonal growth restrictions on ice trees and snowdrops
-
Increased the number of effective tree species for tree cutting
-
Redo the new Entity Information panel
-
Hides the intra-office Log panel
-
Simplified entity pointer prompt
-
Add translated text
Changed files in this update