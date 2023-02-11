- Overleveling has been reenabled. Overleveling means that when you reach the last row of the tree it wraps around and you can level skills at the beginning of the tree a second time.
- Fixed a bug that "Universal Rage" upgrade from the Twin Blades could be picked multiple times.
Hell Slayer update for 11 February 2023
Reenable Overleveling
