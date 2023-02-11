 Skip to content

Hell Slayer update for 11 February 2023

Reenable Overleveling

Build 10530430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Overleveling has been reenabled. Overleveling means that when you reach the last row of the tree it wraps around and you can level skills at the beginning of the tree a second time.
  • Fixed a bug that "Universal Rage" upgrade from the Twin Blades could be picked multiple times.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1622612
