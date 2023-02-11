 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 11 February 2023

Patch 36.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10530390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sound: Gorilla phase 2 sounds are now modified correctly.
  • Sound: Pause button sound. Pause also stops background sounds.
  • Sound: On map there are new sounds for bonfire, chest, question mark and shop.
  • Bug Fix: Backstab blessing no longer affects most skills.

