- Sound: Gorilla phase 2 sounds are now modified correctly.
- Sound: Pause button sound. Pause also stops background sounds.
- Sound: On map there are new sounds for bonfire, chest, question mark and shop.
- Bug Fix: Backstab blessing no longer affects most skills.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 11 February 2023
Patch 36.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update