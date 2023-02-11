- Smooth Locomotion and Teleport have been combined to make a single mode called "Classic Mode". This allows players to use whatever they want, whenever they want. The left thumbstick controls smooth locomotion and the right thumbstick controls Teleport and Turn. THere are now only two modes in the game. Classic and Journey. Journey is teleport only and increases the teleport distance and is inteded for a relaxed playthrough of the game. Hopefully this resolves a lot of the issues and confusion surrounding movement modes and meets everybodys preference. Have Fun!
The Utility Room update for 11 February 2023
Movement Overhaul - Classic Mode
Patchnotes via Steam Community
