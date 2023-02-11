 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 11 February 2023

Patch Notes Feb. 11th, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10530238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 Fixed: NPC not refresh in mission [Revenge of an Old Ghost]
2 Fixed: Abnormal boss-refresh in the dangerous Indian Ocean area
3 Fixed: Obtaining the corresponding clues after obtaining the treasure in the land exploration used to cause the clues to not be completed normally.
4 Fixed: Incorrect [Beginner's Practice] quest target text.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2161441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link