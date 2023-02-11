1 Fixed: NPC not refresh in mission [Revenge of an Old Ghost]
2 Fixed: Abnormal boss-refresh in the dangerous Indian Ocean area
3 Fixed: Obtaining the corresponding clues after obtaining the treasure in the land exploration used to cause the clues to not be completed normally.
4 Fixed: Incorrect [Beginner's Practice] quest target text.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 11 February 2023
Patch Notes Feb. 11th, 2023
1 Fixed: NPC not refresh in mission [Revenge of an Old Ghost]
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update