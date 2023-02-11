 Skip to content

Pinballer update for 11 February 2023

Better Physics

11 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I increased the fixed timestep which allows the game to check the physics more often. I increased it by a whopping 20x. This provides smoother gameplay and much less chance of physics bugs.

