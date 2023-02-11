Optimize the function of increasing the number of large beds and giving priority to couples of childbearing age
Optimization Change the difficulty level to: easy, normal, difficult, extremely difficult, 4 levels. Show Difficulty Information
Optimization When the number of construction workers is greater than the number of simultaneous construction, a prompt will be given. The number of simultaneous construction cannot exceed 100
BUG Quarry points need to be on the frontier to be able to build
Optimize the mine to increase its own storage space, no longer placed directly on the ground
Optimization When bandits and enemies appear, spread out and don't get together
领地：种田与征战 update for 11 February 2023
2-11 Bug fixes and experience optimization

