Drift Playtest update for 11 February 2023

2.10.2023 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10529786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Hold Ctrl to snap to a grid to line up pieces better
  • Fix splitting stacks not working in a crafting machine or chest
  • Starting a new research should give back your original materials
  • Crafting machines should show the right ingredients always
  • You can no longer duplicate stacks of items by holding them in a drag
  • Add notification for materials returned after destructing
  • Balance the use of fuel and food to make it less tedious

