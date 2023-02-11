- New Hold Ctrl to snap to a grid to line up pieces better
- Fix splitting stacks not working in a crafting machine or chest
- Starting a new research should give back your original materials
- Crafting machines should show the right ingredients always
- You can no longer duplicate stacks of items by holding them in a drag
- Add notification for materials returned after destructing
- Balance the use of fuel and food to make it less tedious
Drift Playtest update for 11 February 2023
2.10.2023 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
