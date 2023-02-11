 Skip to content

Battle Chess: Game of Kings™ update for 11 February 2023

Silence is not golden

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It was found that when a game begins, sometimes there is a silence before the game starts and sometimes a combat sound effect won't play. This is found to be that when setting the volume, the code errantly used the PREVIOUS volume, and saved the value of the new volume, but not set it. The code flow was fixed.

Battle Chess Content Depot 200151
Windows Exe Depot 200152
