It was found that when a game begins, sometimes there is a silence before the game starts and sometimes a combat sound effect won't play. This is found to be that when setting the volume, the code errantly used the PREVIOUS volume, and saved the value of the new volume, but not set it. The code flow was fixed.
Battle Chess: Game of Kings™ update for 11 February 2023
Silence is not golden
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Battle Chess Content Depot 200151
- Loading history…
Windows Exe Depot 200152
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update