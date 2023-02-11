 Skip to content

Advanced Rogue Intelligence Assault: Genesis update for 11 February 2023

Update 1

Update 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Initial update that fixes a few simple things that people had trouble with, or expressed displeasure with.

  • Made the background of the UI more opaque on certain parts
  • The loading screen music now works with the Music Volume Setting in ESC -> Settings -> Audio
  • Toned down shiny on character skins. (I seemed to have missed Maiko's boob texture)
  • Removed Mission 2 flying segment where you need to shoot down the moving ship.

I am working on a joy2key controller config

Changed files in this update

