Initial update that fixes a few simple things that people had trouble with, or expressed displeasure with.
- Made the background of the UI more opaque on certain parts
- The loading screen music now works with the Music Volume Setting in ESC -> Settings -> Audio
- Toned down shiny on character skins. (I seemed to have missed Maiko's boob texture)
- Removed Mission 2 flying segment where you need to shoot down the moving ship.
I am working on a joy2key controller config
Changed files in this update