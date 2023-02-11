Passive Ship & Turret Upgrade Trees Overhaul - v0.6.2

Passive Upgrades Overhaul

The passive utility and turret upgrades have been redesigned and revamped with larger branching paths to improve build diversity and allow for more influence over your turret's final form. The goal is for a full turret build to feel like less of a free win, more engaging, and move unique from one another. By branching the trees, build power has been diverted as you can no longer combine fire rate and burst or damage and more projectiles, instead choosing and following specific paths to reach the strong final upgrades like shots piercing killed enemies or kills having a chance to instantly reload your turret.

Also included are new upgrades, new stat modifier types, and 2 additional upgrade trees.

Turret Trees

Turret Damage Tree

The shotgun tree has been reworked to include a major branch splitting damage from additional projectiles. Also, The shotgun and damage upgrades no longer provide stat decreases which forced a similar feel between runs. Lastly, the final upgrades in each branch provide a substantial boost in potential dps output while still requiring specific positioning to utilise their full potential.

Turret Reloader Tree

The burst tree has been reworked to provide an immediate branch breaking up the turret fire rate and burst upgrades. Choose between full attack speed or rapid-fire bursts but don't forget your choice locks you out of the opposite branch's final upgrade.

Turret Double Barrel Tree

The double barrel tree has been reworked to provide additional choices for your turret build, choosing between additional fire rate or damage, and range or shot speed. The double barrel upgrade no longer provides any stat decreases.

Turret Range Tree

The turret range/piercing tree has been altered to provide fewer piercing upgrades but a powerful final upgrade that increases damage based on the distance a laser has traveled.

Ship Utility Trees

Exp Tree

The Exp tree has gained an additional upgrade, providing an immediate single-use magnet before the magnet replacer upgrade and separating the two cargo scoop upgrades.

Move Speed Tree

The Speed Power Rebalance upgrade has been branched allowing you to choose between trading fire rate or damage for move speed. Downsizing has been changed to no longer provide bonus move speed and a new upgrade Accelerating Jet Boosters has been added granting stacking move speed that resets when hit.

HP Tree 1

The HP tree has been split into 2 separate trees with new upgrades. This tree focuses on increasing max HP and providing more defense when hit.

HP Tree 2

This second HP tree focuses on healing with the repair drones upgrade but also contains some new upgrades to help when you're surrounded.

Damaging Tree

This final entirely new tree focuses on dealing damage to enemies with a choice between 2 high-impact final upgrades.