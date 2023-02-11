- Logging trailers now resell for $1000.00 (up from $850.00)
- Big logs now sell for $150.00 (up from $100.00)
- Small logs now sell for $65.00 (up from $45.00)
- Logs obtained from cutting big logs with a chainsaw now sell for $60.00 (up from $40.00)
- Added several more trees that can be cut down
- Dishwasher job now pays $100.00 if all 10 dishes are put in the dishwasher in time (up from $65.00)
- Pizza delivery now pays $120.00 (up from $75.00)
- Wolves now indicate which button to press when you are holding an axe or chainsaw
- Wolves respawn
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 11 February 2023
Change
Patchnotes via Steam Community
