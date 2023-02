Complete list of changes:

-Fixed large objects blocking visibility (for real this time).

-Fixed selection hotkeys (1-5 and Z) to update selection rings on map.

-Fixed bug where effects that have parent objects did not draw to screen.

-Added new boolean script command: "if_partySize" (for recruiting henchmen).

-Added basic henchmen contract item to summon troops (not in Ch.1).

-Updated Ch.2 demo map with more aesthetics.

-Smoke effect objects now block AI vision.