V2.14 Patch 1 Note

Hi controllers,

The primary purpose of this patch is to fix the issues related to replay.

To make maintenance easier in the future, the game version will be changed to v2.14.1.

This patch won't affect the existing replays and saves.

You can use an image file as a workshop item preview.

Now the "Add nav point by clicking" button in the Management-Routes window can still be pressed when any default waypoint or runway exists as a nav point.

The maximum approach speed was increased in previous versions. Since the missed approach point is much closer to the runway, the additional margin is removed.

Added some additional cues when adding the nav points.