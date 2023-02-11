V2.14 Patch 1 Note

Hi controllers,
The primary purpose of this patch is to fix the issues related to replay.
To make maintenance easier in the future, the game version will be changed to v2.14.1.
This patch won't affect the existing replays and saves.
- You can use an image file as a workshop item preview.
- Now the "Add nav point by clicking" button in the Management-Routes window can still be pressed when any default waypoint or runway exists as a nav point.
- The maximum approach speed was increased in previous versions. Since the missed approach point is much closer to the runway, the additional margin is removed.
- Added some additional cues when adding the nav points.
- FPS drops along with the increase of flights in the replay.
- The auto-save takes too long when a number of flights in the area.
- Loading the content(saves, replays, and presets) list takes too long.
- Custom waypoints and holding fixes can be deployed in the replay.
- Some buttons in the Management window are not disabled in the replay.
- The changes in the departure procedure were not written in the replay file.
- The final approach point changes were not written in the replay file.
- Due to the route speed restriction, an aircraft can be slower than the min speed.
- Minor UI bugs.
Changed files in this update