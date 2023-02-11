 Skip to content

Alina of the Arena update for 11 February 2023

v1.1.4 Update Steam Deck Verified

Build 10529269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys,
'Alina of the Arena' has been verified by Steam Deck and now supports GAMEPAD, so you can enjoy the game on your couch.
Cheer!

  • Add Support Gamepad.
  • Add Support Steam Deck.

