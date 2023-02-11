Steam Demo v0.14.13 | Patch Notes

A patch for the Gestalt: Steam and Cinder Demo has been released and includes the following changes:

Bug Fixes

Auto save will no longer save on the end demo and burning city scenes allowing you to reload before the Mega M.E.S.S fight to continue exploring if you missed content in the demo

Restart your Steam client to prompt the patch to update.

REMINDER! You can report any issues or feedback after this patch here. Please include as much detail as you can about the issue to help us better resolve the issues you are having.

The Gestalt Development Team