Build 10529244 · Last edited 11 February 2023 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy

New Features:

Added the ability to send barrage directly after the challenge level is over

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the bug that the lifting platform could not drive the character

Next, we plan to launch V0.2 version, which will add new cards, new creative starting templates, optimize some UI interfaces, and add modification mode (overwrite the original level)