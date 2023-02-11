 Skip to content

Crupt update for 11 February 2023

Update 53

Share · View all patches · Build 10529192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the label for empty save slots being cut off (due to a change in the last update)
-Fixed(?) Blurts "floating" on the edge of tiles (for real this time?)
-Minor optimizations

