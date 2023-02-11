v7.84 QoL / Bug fixes

-Added General > Twitch > Event sub tier2 msg, command sound
-Added General > Twitch > Event sub tier3 msg, command sound
-Added General > Twitch > Event raid msg, command sound (Requires Relogging OAUTH)
-Added Lua > raid event
-Added Minigames > Boss > Flip boss direction (allows you to put the boss on the right side of the screen! make sure to adjust the boss layout if you do this.)
-Added Nametags > Custom nametag > Image import single > StretchX & StretchY
-Added Nametags > Custom nametag > Image import repeat > Round (forces the repeat to be in full texture increments (based on the boundary))
-Added Minigames > Boss > Layout Edit > Larger ability box = larger text.
-Fixed Layout Editors to not jump around when adjusting box size
-Fixed Extension UI for items requiring: Subscribing AND Following requirements
-Fixed user commands prioritizes finding users from already spawned avatars first. (fixes an issue where you cannot target users if similar names exist in the data)
-Fixed Twitch > /me commands were being ignored.
-Fixed Twitch > non-english names can now be targeted by the attached english name as well as the regular displayname.
-Fixed Avatars hanging on edges and ramps and getting stuck.
-Fixed GUI currency sometimes not refreshing with correct value
-Fixed initial viewer layout was not randomizing for new streamers loading up SA for the first time.
-Fixed Boss > was always spawning as normal mode
-Fixed Twitch removal of IRC Commands, SA will work as normal for the following commands: /vip /unvip /ban /unban /timeout /untimeout /announce
-Fixed avatar gear z-index -1 and 0 not appearing in the same order while connected
-Fixed avatar explosion state interruption would cause an avatar to be bugged until reset
-Fixed avatar gear color swap wouldn't update their swap colors when the user issues a color change command
-Fixed nametags appearing during minigames when they shouldn't
-Fixed chat bubble > 8bit & other fonts that are being used for both nametags and chat bubbles would get incorrect settings.
Stream Avatars update for 11 February 2023
v7.84 QoL / Bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
