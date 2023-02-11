Mages and Monsters
Achievements Added
- 20 Achievements were added for generic gameplay.
- 17 Achievements were added for gameplay focused on Set 1.
Combat Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where the background during combat would be improperly positioned and scaled.
- Fixed a bug where the combat area names were not being displayed correctly (added more variety to combat area names as well).
- Fixed a bug where Werewolf's "Werestorm" improperly displayed the number of targets that the attack hit.
- Fixed a bug where the flavor text at the start of combat events would jump randomly fully showing the entire textbox instead of continuing the typewriter effect.
- Fixed a bug where monsters would fail to spawn and cause players to be stuck forever.
- Nerfed Bushy's Leaf Armor: Base Power - 15 to 10; Scaling Power - 1 - 0.3
Minigame Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug in the Vine Swinging minigame that didn't loop the minigame after the first set of players was finished.
- Fixed a bug that showed extra players in the Minigame Instructions.
- Fixed a bug in the Minigame Instructions that caused the controls and instructions to not appear.
- Added videos to the Minigame Instructions.
- Fixed a bug where the Minigame Instructions wouldn't show up.
Misc. Bugfixes
- Added delays after the final roll for Multiplayer Puzzles and Night events.
- Adjusted the location of players in Night Events to better display the entire character.
- Fixed a bug where the text after completing a Night Event would show the incorrect text.
Changed files in this update