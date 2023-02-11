 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spell Realms Playtest update for 11 February 2023

BMG Beta 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 10529085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mages and Monsters

Achievements Added

  • 20 Achievements were added for generic gameplay.
  • 17 Achievements were added for gameplay focused on Set 1.

Combat Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where the background during combat would be improperly positioned and scaled.
  • Fixed a bug where the combat area names were not being displayed correctly (added more variety to combat area names as well).
  • Fixed a bug where Werewolf's "Werestorm" improperly displayed the number of targets that the attack hit.
  • Fixed a bug where the flavor text at the start of combat events would jump randomly fully showing the entire textbox instead of continuing the typewriter effect.
  • Fixed a bug where monsters would fail to spawn and cause players to be stuck forever.
  • Nerfed Bushy's Leaf Armor: Base Power - 15 to 10; Scaling Power - 1 - 0.3

Minigame Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug in the Vine Swinging minigame that didn't loop the minigame after the first set of players was finished.
  • Fixed a bug that showed extra players in the Minigame Instructions.
  • Fixed a bug in the Minigame Instructions that caused the controls and instructions to not appear.
  • Added videos to the Minigame Instructions.
  • Fixed a bug where the Minigame Instructions wouldn't show up.

Misc. Bugfixes

  • Added delays after the final roll for Multiplayer Puzzles and Night events.
  • Adjusted the location of players in Night Events to better display the entire character.
  • Fixed a bug where the text after completing a Night Event would show the incorrect text.

Changed files in this update

Spell Realms Playtest Content Depot 1752931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link