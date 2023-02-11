 Skip to content

Poly Skies update for 11 February 2023

Quick Fix v1.08 (Feb 11, 2023)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This minor fix addresses the bug where, if you cycle from repair mode into build mode, you could not select and place a building if it was previously selected. This also fixes the building spawning beneath the main island.

If you experience any bugs please report on the discussions board or my [Discord](discord.gg/2uTq5GXCfy). The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent fixes.

FIXED:

  • Unable to select building after cycling through repair mode into build mode

Thanks!
Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.

