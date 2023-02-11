Quick Fix v1.08 (Feb 11, 2023)

This minor fix addresses the bug where, if you cycle from repair mode into build mode, you could not select and place a building if it was previously selected. This also fixes the building spawning beneath the main island.
If you experience any bugs please report on the discussions board or my [Discord](discord.gg/2uTq5GXCfy). The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent fixes.
FIXED:
- Unable to select building after cycling through repair mode into build mode
Thanks!
Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.
Changed files in this update