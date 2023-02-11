 Skip to content

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades update for 11 February 2023

Update 107e3 is now Live on the Experimental Branch!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Howdy folks!

Hope y'all are doing well. We ended up doing something a little different than planned this week. Was going to test some Event System stuff, instead randomly decided to finish implementing and drop the first of the refreshed AR-15 models (along with a bazillion new mags and bayonets). Hope you don't mind :-P

Peace,
Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

  • Right click H3 in Steam
  • Go to Properties
  • Click Betas
  • Click The Dropdown
  • Select Experimental!

Full Changelog - Update 107 - Experimental 3

Additions:
  • Added New Firearm: M16A1 (Rebuilt Model)
  • Added New Firearm: M16A4 (Rebuilt Model)
  • Added New Attachment: A4 Carryhandle Sight (Rebuilt Model)
  • Added New Bayonet Set: (Compatible with AR15 Bayonet Mount) C601, CAN, H416, K77, M7, M9, M9 Stainless, USMC)
  • Added Extensive Stanag Magazine Set:
  • USGI 5rnd, 10rnd, 20rnd, 20rnd Waffle, 25rnd, 30rnd, 30rnd Custom, 40rnd, 55rnd
  • SM 60rnd, 100rnd
  • SMDrum 100rnd, 150rnd
  • PM 10rnd, 20rnd, 30rnd, 40rnd
  • PM FDE 10rnd, 20rnd, 30rnd, 40rnd
  • PM Fakelite 30rnd
  • PM Banana 40rnd
  • PMWindow 30rnd, 30rnd FDE
  • HBoat 10rnd, 20rnd, 30rnd
  • PD Drum 60rnd
  • Canadian 30rnd, EMWindow 30rnd
Changes:
  • Changed some internal methods for acquiring magazines under certain search parameters
Fixes:
  • Fixed broken Metadata on Lewis Assault Phase Rifles, CBJ-MS
Removed:
  • Removed all legacy Stanag Magazines in the game
  • Removed old M16A1, A4 models
  • Removed old M9 Bayonet
  • Removed old A4 Carryhandle Sight
Known Issues:
  • The M16A1/4 have been totally rebuilt. Anything attached to mounts in saved versions of these guns will be fragged. You will need to rebuild/resave these guns.

