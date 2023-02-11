Update 107e3 is now Live on the Experimental Branch!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy folks!

Hope y'all are doing well. We ended up doing something a little different than planned this week. Was going to test some Event System stuff, instead randomly decided to finish implementing and drop the first of the refreshed AR-15 models (along with a bazillion new mags and bayonets). Hope you don't mind :-P

Peace,

Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Experimental!

Additions:

Added New Firearm: M16A1 (Rebuilt Model)

Added New Firearm: M16A4 (Rebuilt Model)

Added New Attachment: A4 Carryhandle Sight (Rebuilt Model)

Added New Bayonet Set: (Compatible with AR15 Bayonet Mount) C601, CAN, H416, K77, M7, M9, M9 Stainless, USMC)

Added Extensive Stanag Magazine Set:

USGI 5rnd, 10rnd, 20rnd, 20rnd Waffle, 25rnd, 30rnd, 30rnd Custom, 40rnd, 55rnd

SM 60rnd, 100rnd

SMDrum 100rnd, 150rnd

PM 10rnd, 20rnd, 30rnd, 40rnd

PM FDE 10rnd, 20rnd, 30rnd, 40rnd

PM Fakelite 30rnd

PM Banana 40rnd

PMWindow 30rnd, 30rnd FDE

HBoat 10rnd, 20rnd, 30rnd

PD Drum 60rnd

Canadian 30rnd, EMWindow 30rnd

Changes:

Changed some internal methods for acquiring magazines under certain search parameters

Fixes:

Fixed broken Metadata on Lewis Assault Phase Rifles, CBJ-MS

Removed:

Removed all legacy Stanag Magazines in the game

Removed old M16A1, A4 models

Removed old M9 Bayonet

Removed old A4 Carryhandle Sight

Known Issues: