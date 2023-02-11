Update 107e3 is now Live on the Experimental Branch!

Howdy folks!
Hope y'all are doing well. We ended up doing something a little different than planned this week. Was going to test some Event System stuff, instead randomly decided to finish implementing and drop the first of the refreshed AR-15 models (along with a bazillion new mags and bayonets). Hope you don't mind :-P
Peace,
Anton
TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
- Right click H3 in Steam
- Go to Properties
- Click Betas
- Click The Dropdown
- Select Experimental!
Full Changelog - Update 107 - Experimental 3
Additions:
- Added New Firearm: M16A1 (Rebuilt Model)
- Added New Firearm: M16A4 (Rebuilt Model)
- Added New Attachment: A4 Carryhandle Sight (Rebuilt Model)
- Added New Bayonet Set: (Compatible with AR15 Bayonet Mount) C601, CAN, H416, K77, M7, M9, M9 Stainless, USMC)
- Added Extensive Stanag Magazine Set:
- USGI 5rnd, 10rnd, 20rnd, 20rnd Waffle, 25rnd, 30rnd, 30rnd Custom, 40rnd, 55rnd
- SM 60rnd, 100rnd
- SMDrum 100rnd, 150rnd
- PM 10rnd, 20rnd, 30rnd, 40rnd
- PM FDE 10rnd, 20rnd, 30rnd, 40rnd
- PM Fakelite 30rnd
- PM Banana 40rnd
- PMWindow 30rnd, 30rnd FDE
- HBoat 10rnd, 20rnd, 30rnd
- PD Drum 60rnd
- Canadian 30rnd, EMWindow 30rnd
Changes:
- Changed some internal methods for acquiring magazines under certain search parameters
Fixes:
- Fixed broken Metadata on Lewis Assault Phase Rifles, CBJ-MS
Removed:
- Removed all legacy Stanag Magazines in the game
- Removed old M16A1, A4 models
- Removed old M9 Bayonet
- Removed old A4 Carryhandle Sight
Known Issues:
- The M16A1/4 have been totally rebuilt. Anything attached to mounts in saved versions of these guns will be fragged. You will need to rebuild/resave these guns.
Changed depots in evencoolerbranchforultrachads branch