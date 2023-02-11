As we said earlier, we now are giving a gift for all supporters who just start the game. If you enter on the ZPlague menu you will receive all available items.
This gift will be available until 8th March, and ZPlague will turn to free in 9th March.
We hope you enjoy it, have fun!
ZPlague update for 11 February 2023
ZPlague Gift Update
