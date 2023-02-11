 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ZPlague update for 11 February 2023

ZPlague Gift Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10528966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As we said earlier, we now are giving a gift for all supporters who just start the game. If you enter on the ZPlague menu you will receive all available items.
This gift will be available until 8th March, and ZPlague will turn to free in 9th March.
We hope you enjoy it, have fun!

Changed files in this update

ZPlague Content Depot 1870281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link