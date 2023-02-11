Creature Biome Spawning Fix

AI creatures now spawn in the correct biomes.
Some biomes spawn AI creatures at different intervals now.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
AI creatures now spawn in the correct biomes.
Some biomes spawn AI creatures at different intervals now.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update