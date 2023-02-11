 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 11 February 2023

Creature Biome Spawning Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AI creatures now spawn in the correct biomes.

Some biomes spawn AI creatures at different intervals now.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
