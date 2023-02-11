Major update: Game Balance Update

The game main branch was updated from v1.1.39 to v1.2.3.

Cards

Card adjustments.

We noticed that the early design of attack cards generally had slightly low attack damage. This made players reluctant to choose them.

At the same time, a large number of previously underperforming cards have been remade or strengthened.

Please see v1.2.0 update for a detailed list of updates.

New cards.

About 20 cards have been added, and they are mainly green. Some cards that didn't have card charts before have been added, such as the initial deck of Cirno.

Enemies

We noticed that some enemy attacks were unable to deal with player graze, due to the fact that early in the game's design, players had to pay two to three times as much to get a graze as they do now.

With the adjustment of the card values, the enemy values have also been strengthened a bit, especially the game's second and third act enemies.

In response to players' requests, the game is now a little harder than before on Hard and Lunatic difficulties.

For a detailed list of updates, please see v1.2.2 update.

Events

We've adjusted the distribution of the event pool and remade some events.

For example, " Doremy: Dream Passage" is now the first event of the third act, and now option one will provide "Border Sensor" to let you find the real culprit, with an addition option.

Other

Many enemy animations and danmaku were updated, with the final boss, Yuyuko and Youmu changing more.

Rearranged the sub-seeds, now the game's random results are minimally affected by the player's route choices and are more shareable.

For example, the order of the final enemy props.

The first event of Act II Act III is determined entirely by the root seed.

New exhibits have been added and the values of some exhibits have been adjusted.

Some quality-of-life updates.

The Deck and Collection screens can now arrange cards in a certain order.

The map screen shows the amount of money.

The card interaction interface has been updated to unify the interface calls for card interactions in events.

Dynamic background option actually takes effect and now affects whether Yukari Room uses dynamic resources.