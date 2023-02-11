 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hexad Trials (Ning's Wing 3) Playtest update for 11 February 2023

v0.4.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10528783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  1. Updated Xiaoyu Peng, Lisa Ling Chapter 1 Contents
  2. Updated Xiaoyu Peng, Lisa Ling Chapter 1 Walkthroughs for Easy Mode.
  3. Fixed repoted bugs from last version.

Please be advised that this update will remove all of your past save files.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1965401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link