The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 11 February 2023

0.12.0 Warning: Old saves won't work.

Share · View all patches · Build 10528745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Warning: You keep your talent points, but you will have to reinput them.

  • Fixed "The save file doesn't exist" error popping up for no reason
  • Added 5 damage to CurseWeaver's Bound Agony
  • Buffed CurseWeaver's Foot Grommets radius from 5 > 7.5
  • Increased gun damage bonus and spell damage bonus from boss drops
  • Boss drops such as gun damage and spell bonus now scale
  • Fixed advanced stats displaying decimal in percentages
  • Fixed shop reroll being reset to 1 upon load
  • Fixed unit price not going up properly if hit by the +3 exp from boss
  • frostburnhelix weapon added to unlocks
  • Bloodsap canister active relic added to unlocks
  • Bougan added to weapon pool
  • Slightly increased pistol recoil
  • Snake enemy now has more velocity drag when beheaded, made slightly tankier to compensate
  • Reworked alchemist synergy to give a free potion per round instead
  • Added small text to the left of hero in equip menu, notifying players that their inventory is the hero's
  • Added netherblicky to unlocks
  • Fixed bug where unlocked weapons would begin to random more often

