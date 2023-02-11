0.12.0 Warning: Old saves won't work.

Warning: Old saves won't work.
Warning: You keep your talent points, but you will have to reinput them.
- Fixed "The save file doesn't exist" error popping up for no reason
- Added 5 damage to CurseWeaver's Bound Agony
- Buffed CurseWeaver's Foot Grommets radius from 5 > 7.5
- Increased gun damage bonus and spell damage bonus from boss drops
- Boss drops such as gun damage and spell bonus now scale
- Fixed advanced stats displaying decimal in percentages
- Fixed shop reroll being reset to 1 upon load
- Fixed unit price not going up properly if hit by the +3 exp from boss
- frostburnhelix weapon added to unlocks
- Bloodsap canister active relic added to unlocks
- Bougan added to weapon pool
- Slightly increased pistol recoil
- Snake enemy now has more velocity drag when beheaded, made slightly tankier to compensate
- Reworked alchemist synergy to give a free potion per round instead
- Added small text to the left of hero in equip menu, notifying players that their inventory is the hero's
- Added netherblicky to unlocks
- Fixed bug where unlocked weapons would begin to random more often
Changed files in this update