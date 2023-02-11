Regular Update v1.07 (Feb 10, 2023)

This regular update contains a new quest system which will initially be used as a new-game tutorial guide, the system will be expanded with more quests soon. Also in this update are more fixes and QoL improvements. T

If you experience any bugs please report them on the discussions board or my Discord. The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent changes.

ADDED:

Quest system, currently used for a tutorial but will be expanded in future

New achievement for completing the tutorial quests

Ability to repair damaged buildings when not in combat

VFX when a Snatcher is killed

Updated localizations for German and French

Social media links on the main menu

CHANGED:

UI upgrade (visuals, ease of use, expected behaviour improved)

New logo!

Trading has been re-balanced and coins are now more rare and valuable

Minimum render scale now 0.5 instead of 0.1

Edge scrolling now moves the camera at the same speed and smoothness as other controls

Right mouse button can now be used to pan the camera while not in construction mode

Slightly changed the cameras minimum height, zoom and rotation amounts

FIXED:

Airship nose pointing directly at mooring

Villagers now marked as homeless or workplace removed if respective building destroyed

Villagers getting stuck at home when they should be working

Villagers getting stuck at buildings if moved or destroyed

Villagers now rotate correctly at certain buildings (campfire, shrine)

Edge scrolling vertically was moving camera horizontally

Windowed mode should now work correctly and not modify resolution or switch back to full screen

Game settings not being saved with default values on installation

DEMO SPECIFIC:

Fixed demo limitations text

Thank you,

Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.