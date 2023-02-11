 Skip to content

Poly Skies update for 11 February 2023

Regular Update v1.07 (Feb 10, 2023)

This regular update contains a new quest system which will initially be used as a new-game tutorial guide, the system will be expanded with more quests soon. Also in this update are more fixes and QoL improvements. T

If you experience any bugs please report them on the discussions board or my Discord. The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent changes.

ADDED:

  • Quest system, currently used for a tutorial but will be expanded in future
  • New achievement for completing the tutorial quests
  • Ability to repair damaged buildings when not in combat
  • VFX when a Snatcher is killed
  • Updated localizations for German and French
  • Social media links on the main menu

CHANGED:

  • UI upgrade (visuals, ease of use, expected behaviour improved)
  • New logo!
  • Trading has been re-balanced and coins are now more rare and valuable
  • Minimum render scale now 0.5 instead of 0.1
  • Edge scrolling now moves the camera at the same speed and smoothness as other controls
  • Right mouse button can now be used to pan the camera while not in construction mode
  • Slightly changed the cameras minimum height, zoom and rotation amounts

FIXED:

  • Airship nose pointing directly at mooring
  • Villagers now marked as homeless or workplace removed if respective building destroyed
  • Villagers getting stuck at home when they should be working
  • Villagers getting stuck at buildings if moved or destroyed
  • Villagers now rotate correctly at certain buildings (campfire, shrine)
  • Edge scrolling vertically was moving camera horizontally
  • Windowed mode should now work correctly and not modify resolution or switch back to full screen
  • Game settings not being saved with default values on installation

DEMO SPECIFIC:

  • Fixed demo limitations text

Thank you,
Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.

