Regular Update v1.07 (Feb 10, 2023)

This regular update contains a new quest system which will initially be used as a new-game tutorial guide, the system will be expanded with more quests soon. Also in this update are more fixes and QoL improvements. T
If you experience any bugs please report them on the discussions board or my Discord. The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent changes.
ADDED:
- Quest system, currently used for a tutorial but will be expanded in future
- New achievement for completing the tutorial quests
- Ability to repair damaged buildings when not in combat
- VFX when a Snatcher is killed
- Updated localizations for German and French
- Social media links on the main menu
CHANGED:
- UI upgrade (visuals, ease of use, expected behaviour improved)
- New logo!
- Trading has been re-balanced and coins are now more rare and valuable
- Minimum render scale now 0.5 instead of 0.1
- Edge scrolling now moves the camera at the same speed and smoothness as other controls
- Right mouse button can now be used to pan the camera while not in construction mode
- Slightly changed the cameras minimum height, zoom and rotation amounts
FIXED:
- Airship nose pointing directly at mooring
- Villagers now marked as homeless or workplace removed if respective building destroyed
- Villagers getting stuck at home when they should be working
- Villagers getting stuck at buildings if moved or destroyed
- Villagers now rotate correctly at certain buildings (campfire, shrine)
- Edge scrolling vertically was moving camera horizontally
- Windowed mode should now work correctly and not modify resolution or switch back to full screen
- Game settings not being saved with default values on installation
DEMO SPECIFIC:
- Fixed demo limitations text
Thank you,
Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.
Changed files in this update