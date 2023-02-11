- New Enchanting System! Strip enchantments and reapply to desired items
- Poison Spellbook was missing! it is now properly in place, and Resistance spellbook is down to 1 copy, not 2
- Increased extended time of Dehumidify and Light as they gain levels
- Gravebacks now have health bar is right place
- Woodcutter now buys arrows
Caves of Lore update for 11 February 2023
Improved Enchanting
Patchnotes via Steam Community
