Caves of Lore update for 11 February 2023

Improved Enchanting

Caves of Lore update for 11 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Enchanting System! Strip enchantments and reapply to desired items
  • Poison Spellbook was missing! it is now properly in place, and Resistance spellbook is down to 1 copy, not 2
  • Increased extended time of Dehumidify and Light as they gain levels
  • Gravebacks now have health bar is right place
  • Woodcutter now buys arrows

