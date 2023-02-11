Polar Bear Game v1.1

Hello, a thank you to everyone who has played Polar Bear Game so far, your support means a lot to me. The plan for PBG will be weekly/monthly content updates that add new content, along with a little polish and bugfixes for the game. Tonight, PBG v1.1 has been released.

Patch Notes:

Bosses can no longer attack you when you are above them (like in a skybase)

A new insanity mode, where bosses can constantly spawn, hard difficulty and always night time. Make sure you quickly make a campfire or torch when you spawn!

New achievements for surviving 100 days, and starting and surviving 100 days in insane mode have been added.

New control tooltips have been added

I hope you enjoy the insanity mode if you like that kind of gameplay, if not, continue to play in easy mode :)

Expect another update in the next few weeks!

Thanks

Joey