Polar Bear Game update for 11 February 2023

Polar Bear Game v1.1

Hello, a thank you to everyone who has played Polar Bear Game so far, your support means a lot to me. The plan for PBG will be weekly/monthly content updates that add new content, along with a little polish and bugfixes for the game. Tonight, PBG v1.1 has been released.

Patch Notes:

  • Bosses can no longer attack you when you are above them (like in a skybase)
  • A new insanity mode, where bosses can constantly spawn, hard difficulty and always night time. Make sure you quickly make a campfire or torch when you spawn!
  • New achievements for surviving 100 days, and starting and surviving 100 days in insane mode have been added.
  • New control tooltips have been added

I hope you enjoy the insanity mode if you like that kind of gameplay, if not, continue to play in easy mode :)

Expect another update in the next few weeks!

Thanks
Joey

