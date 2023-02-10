 Skip to content

Brutal TD update for 10 February 2023

Build 0.37 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10528252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.37 Enabled better collision checking, certain enemies will not jitter when getting hit by bullets over and over. This makes enemies like the green orbiting mini ships more in line with how they were originally intended to move. All enemies were updated to the new collision-checking method, with the exception of the meatball. The Meatball keeps the old collision checks as its jittering and breaking apart is part of the boss's charm. This also greatly reduces overall lag and will allow for even more things on the screen at once. Room clean and bomb scripts updated. Improved the CRT effect by adding the second boundary line on the right, you can still shoot off-screen to the right, it just looks better this way. Doesn't affect gameplay but cosmetically looks awesome. Level 30 added. Level 31 Placeholder added.

