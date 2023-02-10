Patch 0.04.23 Hotfix

Hello Knight-To-Be,

I hope you are enjoying our latest update and while we had hope it would be pristine; unfortunately a few bugs slipped through our notice. (HOW?!) So please don't mind us while we 'take care' of it.

0.04.23 - Hotfix Patch Notes

General

Added end credits after completing the Black Rot quest "Scions and Succession".

Fixed crash that could occur when exiting the game.

Fixed cases where effects could still be applied to targets that blocked, dodged, parried, or otherwise avoided an attack.

Fixed bug causing action queue to not properly clear when the player jumps causing delayed actions to occur.

Fixed bug causing sneak attack pommel fx to appear even if the attack didn't cause any damage.

Starspire Refuge

Cleaned up state issues that could occur when purchasing Festival rewards from Mysha.

Flare Forge

Fixed Elite Ferrum unintentionally respawning under certain conditions.

Colossus of Radiance

Fixed ladder that was behaving as if it needed to be lowered, when it did not.

Updated elevator states to more clearly convey when it is usable.

Fixed leftover object that would remain in place after cutting it free from the rope.

Fixed issue where the item within the sarcophagus could be obtained multiple times.

NPC

Increased stun duration for human enemies.

Fixed bug causing human enemies to sometimes lock up after being stunned.

Increased the health for the Hashara Princess web traps.

Boat

Adjusted loading method when exiting the boat to fix issues that could occur with the game state.

Increased the embark and disembark speed for the boat.

User Interface

Fixed an issue that was causing the player to get stuck in Keybinding menu if they made a change to the Axis mapping

Thank you for playing and your continued support!