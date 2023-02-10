 Skip to content

Sands of Aura update for 10 February 2023

Patch 0.04.23 Hotfix

Hello Knight-To-Be,

I hope you are enjoying our latest update and while we had hope it would be pristine; unfortunately a few bugs slipped through our notice. (HOW?!) So please don't mind us while we 'take care' of it.

0.04.23 - Hotfix Patch Notes

General
  • Added end credits after completing the Black Rot quest "Scions and Succession".
  • Fixed crash that could occur when exiting the game.
  • Fixed cases where effects could still be applied to targets that blocked, dodged, parried, or otherwise avoided an attack.
  • Fixed bug causing action queue to not properly clear when the player jumps causing delayed actions to occur.
  • Fixed bug causing sneak attack pommel fx to appear even if the attack didn't cause any damage.
Starspire Refuge
  • Cleaned up state issues that could occur when purchasing Festival rewards from Mysha.
Flare Forge
  • Fixed Elite Ferrum unintentionally respawning under certain conditions.
Colossus of Radiance
  • Fixed ladder that was behaving as if it needed to be lowered, when it did not.
  • Updated elevator states to more clearly convey when it is usable.
  • Fixed leftover object that would remain in place after cutting it free from the rope.
  • Fixed issue where the item within the sarcophagus could be obtained multiple times.
NPC
  • Increased stun duration for human enemies.
  • Fixed bug causing human enemies to sometimes lock up after being stunned.
  • Increased the health for the Hashara Princess web traps.
Boat
  • Adjusted loading method when exiting the boat to fix issues that could occur with the game state.
  • Increased the embark and disembark speed for the boat.
User Interface
  • Fixed an issue that was causing the player to get stuck in Keybinding menu if they made a change to the Axis mapping

Thank you for playing and your continued support!

  • Chashu Entertainment

