Waves of Steel update for 10 February 2023

Waves of Steel emergency hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This fixes a bug that prevents the player from being able to complete the "make a new ship" ship designer tutorial.

Windows content Depot 1482751
Waves of Steel Linux Depot Depot 1482752
