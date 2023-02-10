 Skip to content

Kinetic: Break All Limits Playtest update for 10 February 2023

Patch 2/10/2023 - netplay!

Share · View all patches · Build 10528179 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-bug noted where sometimes a crash will occur when testing in the editor. not fixed yet.
-replay and ghost file are now combined into 1 file, which will make transferring and working with
them much easier in the future. All past replays and save files will probably be broken.
-Multiplayer is fixed!
-Quickplay works. Only 2 basic maps for now, I'll be adding in a real map rotation soon.
-Hosting and joining custom maps also works!
-Able to continue playing quickplay after a match completes
-Able to choose a new map or rematch in a custom lobby
-Added a pre-match screen for quickplay showing who is who and which map you're on.

