Soran update for 10 February 2023

Beta 1.15.50

Build 10528078

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update I'm trying out some balance changes to address the gameplay goals of "defenestrating players off of the map should be fun" and "the player should never accidentally fall off of the map."

Here's what's new...
-New Arena "Sym2" added to Custom Matches for Testing
-Vertical knockback increased on the Defenestrator
-Melee boost slightly increased
-Wavedash boost slightly decreased
-NLL or "No Lives Lost" mechanic disabled (falling off of the arena will always grant your enemy a point)
-Air control increased from 0.1 to 0.2
-Various small bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Coran Content Depot 1632031
