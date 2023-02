Share · View all patches · Build 10528064 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 22:52:10 UTC by Wendy

IMPROVEMENTS

Boars now drop Boar Necklace

Bats now drop Bat Cape

These new items don't have all the gear prefixes. They just have the lower tier ones: Accurate, Durable, Inclined, Sturdy and Supple.

CHANGES

Boxing Gloves can now be improved

Strong and Sturdy prefixes on equipment switched names.

Precise and Accurate prefixes on equipment Switched names.