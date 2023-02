Share · View all patches · Build 10528017 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 14:19:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Painting Werther, after nearly 3 years of development, is finally out!

We are really excited to let you play the game we are so in loved with.

There's even a new trailer to celebrate the occasion!

Thank you so much to everyone that had been patient and endured our silence.

We are very thankful for your support.

We hope you enjoy this unique and very special experience!