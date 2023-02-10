 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stolen Realm update for 10 February 2023

Hotfix v0.21.3 - Various Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10527963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where it was possible to activate the same event twice in a multiplayer game
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a rooms navigation node to not appear after completing a main event
  • Fixed issue where ground effect tooltips weren't localized properly
  • Fixed issue where dice text in certain langages would display in a color that was difficulty to read
  • Fixed issue where you couldn't apply an item modifier that provides a flat attribute bonus to an item if that item already has a percentage modifier to that same attribute

General Changes

  • Changed quest map icons to provide more navigation clarity

Changed files in this update

Stolen Realm Content Depot 1330001
  • Loading history…
Stolen Realm Depot Mac Depot 1330002
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link