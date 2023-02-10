Hotfix v0.21.3 - Various Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where it was possible to activate the same event twice in a multiplayer game
- Fixed an issue that could cause a rooms navigation node to not appear after completing a main event
- Fixed issue where ground effect tooltips weren't localized properly
- Fixed issue where dice text in certain langages would display in a color that was difficulty to read
- Fixed issue where you couldn't apply an item modifier that provides a flat attribute bonus to an item if that item already has a percentage modifier to that same attribute
General Changes
- Changed quest map icons to provide more navigation clarity
Changed files in this update