PULSAR: Lost Colony update for 10 February 2023

v1.2.03 Release Notes

Hello everyone,

Version 1.2.03 is now available containing some bug fixes based on issues reported by the community.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with the Min Integrity stat for shield generators not correctly scaling / not using the appropriate base values for that shield type
  • Fixed a bug with mega turret damage not being correctly synced over the network when damaging certain types of targets (non-ship space targets)
  • Fixed a bug with Liar’s Dice that could cause players to not correctly reset their position when exiting the game
  • Fixed a bug with Liar’s Dice that could cause your character to flicker when playing the game

Thanks for your time!

Best,
The Leafy Games Team

