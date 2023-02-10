v1.2.03 Release Notes

Hello everyone,
Version 1.2.03 is now available containing some bug fixes based on issues reported by the community.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug with the Min Integrity stat for shield generators not correctly scaling / not using the appropriate base values for that shield type
- Fixed a bug with mega turret damage not being correctly synced over the network when damaging certain types of targets (non-ship space targets)
- Fixed a bug with Liar’s Dice that could cause players to not correctly reset their position when exiting the game
- Fixed a bug with Liar’s Dice that could cause your character to flicker when playing the game
Thanks for your time!
Best,
The Leafy Games Team
Changed depots in mono branch