v1.2.03 Release Notes

Version 1.2.03 is now available containing some bug fixes based on issues reported by the community.

Fixes

Fixed a bug with the Min Integrity stat for shield generators not correctly scaling / not using the appropriate base values for that shield type

Fixed a bug with mega turret damage not being correctly synced over the network when damaging certain types of targets (non-ship space targets)

Fixed a bug with Liar’s Dice that could cause players to not correctly reset their position when exiting the game

Fixed a bug with Liar’s Dice that could cause your character to flicker when playing the game

