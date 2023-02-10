Patch 5.9.0

Universes 1 and 2
- You no longer have to purchase carried Heirloom slots. Instead, you'll automatically gain one once you have the amount of Nu that each level previously cost.
- You can now spend the full value of your Nu on both your Staff and Shield, rather than 50% on each.
- The Home Detector Mastery now also drops Uberhousing upgrades
Universe 1
- Spire Cores no longer consume Spirestones when upgrading/replacing mods, instead you can spend 100% of your total Spirestones on each Core!
- 12 different Challenge2s have been fused together into 6 new Challenge2s. Each new Challenge2 is a combination of two older ones, and setting your Zone in one of the combo C2s will set the Zone for both of the Challenges that it's based off of at the same time. This should make it both take less time and be more fun to update some of the more trivial C2s. The pairings are: Meditate + Discipline = Enlightened, Slow + Electricity = Paralysis, Nom + Metal = Nometal, Balance + Mapology = Topology, Watch + Size = Waze, and Toxicity + Lead = Toxad
- Added 2 more Personal Spire Fire Trap upgrades, and 1 Lightning Trap upgrade
- In the Personal Spire, lowered the required zone to unlock Poison 8 from Z700 to Z650, and lowered the zone for Poison 9 from 750 to 700. Lowered prices to more appropriate points for those zones.
- Capped Runestones from Trustworthy Trimps to 7 days
- Added a new Challenge at Z460 that can be repeated up to 15 times with scaling difficulty for increasing Helium, Attack, Health and Fluffy Experience
Universe 2
- Added a new ring of Mutators! This outer ring requires that at least 10 Mutators have been purchased from the inner ring before purchasing anything from the new outer ring.
- Added a bunch of brand new Mutators to the new outer ring
- The Mutators UI can now be moved around with click/drag and zoomed with mouse wheel
- Mutated Seed drops are now increased by +1x for each type of Mutation affecting that enemy (enemies with 2 types are worth 2x, enemies with 4 types are worth 4x)
- Improved Mutator tooltips, showing how many more Seeds you need to purchase one, which requirements (if any) are missing, and how many more you need to purchase to reach the outer ring.
- Row Swapper Mutations can now show up more than once per zone above Z250, get that Row Siphon value!
- Enemy attack and health above Z300 now scales an extra 15% per zone
- The Reflect Daily Challenge mod no longer shows up in Universe 2. In its place is a new mod that reduces combat and resource stats on your Heirlooms between 10% and 50%.
- The Daily Modifier that shreds resources every 15 seconds can no longer spawn
- Added a new U2 only Daily Mod that increases attack and health of Void Map enemies
- Added Mayhem III, which unlocks at Z200
- Every 100% chance for Runetrinkets to drop now guarantees 1 drop. Any leftover drop chance is now rolled for an extra Runetrinket. For example, if you have 250% drop chance, you'll get 2 guaranteed Runetrinkets per zone plus a 50% chance for a third.
- Added a new Heirloom drop chance breakpoint at Z300, and another at Z999
- Capped Spire Assault at level 150 to leave room for new stuff in the future
- Added two new unique Scruffy level bonuses
- Scruffy's bonus that previously granted +10% Nu spending on your Heirlooms now grants +30%
- Owning 5 Antennae now also increases Wood gathering rate by the same amount as it does Food
- Added 6 new U2 Zone Progress achievements
- Added 2 new Mutated Seed collection achievements
UI/QOL
- Added a 'Customize' button to the Stats page, allowing you to hide any stats you no longer wish to see. You can also unhide them here if you later change your mind!
- Added a new Heirloom Popping option, which will only show an Heirloom Popup if you find an Heirloom at the highest available tier for your current Heirloom bracket
- Added a "Start Fighting" button to Time Warp if Trimps are not fighting and AutoFight hasn't been unlocked. This button changes into an "Enable AutoFight" button if AutoFight is unlocked but not enabled.
- Disabled Overkill during Wither3
- You can now click your equipped Staff or Shield and select "Equip on Portal", which will cause this Heirloom to automatically be equipped whenever you Portal.
- On failing a Spire, the message now shows which cell you failed on.
- Made some improvements to the Gradient Theme's handling of U2 Mutated Cells (Thanks 5h3i1ah for the CSS)
- Added a calculation to Overkill Mutator tooltips for which Zones you can Overkill up to
Bug Fixes
- Changed the way Parity and Gamma Burst calculate their bonuses on the backend. This should have no effect on gameplay but should be a noticeable speed improvement during Time Warp
- Fixed a bug where owning level 10 Antenna with Meteorologists could cause health to desync from the correct value as you bought equipment
- Buying a Smithy with the Smithology Perk now instantly updates soldier Health to the correct value
- The free Smithy from Melting Point now properly immediately updates soldier health
- The Equality tab/button no longer drops to two lines when running Alchemy
- Buying Golden Maps with Bones now once again properly increases the Loot of all previously owned maps
- Fixed a few U2 Feat unlock zones: Mad Scientist is now properly 155 instead of 150, and Burn Baby * Burn and Unbreakable now properly unlock at 175 instead of 176
- Fixed an error that could cause loading an SA preset to load an incorrect ring mod
- Expanding Tauntimps now properly come prefilled with Trimps
- The Map Item Count preview when selecting a map now properly takes Scientist/Microchip 4 into account, and gives an accurate number
- Fixed an issue where tracked achievements with long names could have their descriptions pushed out of the achievement box.
- The Archaeology automator now properly unlocks at Z90 instead of Z95.
- Time Warp now periodically checks if the enemy's health is greater than its max health and will reset it if so, to fix a rare Time Warp issue where enemy health can grow above max health.
- Using the Portal before abandoning your Daily Challenge now properly sets your Bone Portal
- Fixed a bug where map at zone would complete two different quests on the Quest Challenge even if the conditions hadn't been met
- Enemies on the Glass Challenge now gain Crystallized at 1k stacks, down from 10k. Fixed a text error in the description that stated Health doubled at 1k stacks when it really doubled at 100 stacks (it still doubles at 100 stacks).
Text Changes/Fixes
- Randimps now display with the proper naming convention on the Coordinate Challenge
- Heirlooms now use the word "Allocated" instead of "Spent", and "Available" instead of "Unspent" to better match the actual Nu allocation behavior
- Reworded the Berserk Challenge description to be a little more accurate with how Frenzy works
- Removed the cancel button and pluralized Foreman in the popup message for the first Bionic Wonderland completion
- The Void Specialization Masteries now properly state that they're based off of Zones reached, rather than Zones cleared
- Potion of the Void description on the Alchemy Challenge now properly states that it reduces the effect of Brews, not Potions
- Removed a superfluous space from the end of the Void Map completion message if returning to World
- The tooltip for Heirlots now properly states above Z200, rather than above Z201
- The message on U2 Z201 no longer mentions a new Perk, as that perk was moved to Smithless
- Updated all Helium/Radon Challenge descriptions to clarify that the bonus Helium/Radon only applies to that portal
- Added a missing % to the Sacrificial Shank description in Spire Assault
- The Speed: Spire achievement categories and Hypercoordinated, Nerfeder and Invisible Feats now properly respect your Roman/Arabic Numerals setting
- The tooltip for the Mutadon Mutator now properly states that it increases Radon from U2 Mutations by 25% rather than 50%. This is a text change only to match actual behavior.
- Fixed an inconsistency in the Geneticistassist error message when inputting a number greater than 5000
- Added missing hover text to the message config window for Void Maps, Runetrinkets, Alchemy, and Seeds
- The Magnetoshriek tooltip now properly uses the name of the boss of your current Zone, rather than always saying Improbabilities
- Swapped the positions of the Still Magmamancing and Mesmer Masteries, so that Still Magmamancing is in the same column as its prereqs
- Updated the tooltip for Healthy enemies to state that they drop 65% of the Zone's helium rather than 45% if Strength in Health II is purchased.
- Added missing periods to the tooltips for AutoFight, AutoSave, Generator Start, Extra Perk Info, Big Popups, Roman Numerals, Extra Map Buttons, Map at Zone, and Time Warp Config.
- Fixed some inconsistent capitalization in the tooltips for Dimensional Generator Config, Equipment Highlights and Tier/Equip First.
- The Tier/Equip First setting now properly uses Arbalest and Gambeson in the example for Tier First after Slow has been completed.
- Scruffy no longer gives Fluffy credit when clearing a 2x stacked Void Map for you (this only worked properly for anything > 2x).
- Added info to the Amalgamator tooltip stating that Amalgamators will never show up or leave while in an active Spire.
- Changed the Scientist V reward description from "increase all Helium found by 0.5% to the power of your current Zone number" to "increase all Helium found by 0.5% per zone (compounding)"
- Fixed an issue where the current map cell in Time Warp was 1 lower than it should be
- The message for completing Spire I now properly states that you earned a Basic Spire Core instead of Common
- Added "(including Radon)" to the tooltip description for the Greed perk
- When running a Challenge3, the tooltip for Golden Radon properly uses the word Radon instead of Helium, and says Challenge3 instead of 2
- The description for the Insanity Challenge now properly states "n below world level" rather than "n below map level"
- Zone stats Void Map counter now says "stacks" instead of "stacked" for more clarity
- The red error text when trying to select a different map while a non-recyclable map is in progress now properly states that you must "finish or abandon" your current map, rather than "finish or recycle"
- The line at the bottom of the Radon breakdown that zeroed everything out when running a C3 now properly says Challenge3 instead of 2
- Prettified the number at the top of the tooltip when buying a large amount of levels of a Perk.
- Added to the Eradicated description that the extra Coordination per Zone is only for the first 100 Zones
- Updated the Experience Challenge completion to clarify that the bonus is always based on highest BW tier completed during the Challenge, rather than the specific map you complete the Challenge on.
