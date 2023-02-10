V0.12 Bugfixes and rebalancing

A few changes to V0.12 to correct reported bugs and issues

Gameplay:

-Chosen One desire to assist the Alliance now depends on their liking/disliking towards The Alliance

-Aware nobles in Ophanim society no longer increase the speed of doubt growth

-Improved behaviour of dark worship. Ophanim locations now block it (redistributing the shadow) and empty locations no longer act as shadow sinks

-Consecrate can't be used by heroes with shadow > 99%

-Orcs no longer delete shadow when they expand

-Orc spawn check time increased a bit

Bugfix:

-Fixed an issue where an army in a recently-ended battle where one side had no armies would lock the game

-Fixed issue with Baroness option in skeleton warriors midchallenge event

-Acolytes with non-evil alignment will now be affected by "brother of sleep's" ability

-Fixed incorrect tooltip for laying low in ruins