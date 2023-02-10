 Skip to content

Shadows of Forbidden Gods update for 10 February 2023

V0.12 Bugfixes and rebalancing

V0.12 Bugfixes and rebalancing

Build 10527760

A few changes to V0.12 to correct reported bugs and issues

Gameplay:
-Chosen One desire to assist the Alliance now depends on their liking/disliking towards The Alliance
-Aware nobles in Ophanim society no longer increase the speed of doubt growth
-Improved behaviour of dark worship. Ophanim locations now block it (redistributing the shadow) and empty locations no longer act as shadow sinks
-Consecrate can't be used by heroes with shadow > 99%
-Orcs no longer delete shadow when they expand
-Orc spawn check time increased a bit

Bugfix:
-Fixed an issue where an army in a recently-ended battle where one side had no armies would lock the game
-Fixed issue with Baroness option in skeleton warriors midchallenge event
-Acolytes with non-evil alignment will now be affected by "brother of sleep's" ability
-Fixed incorrect tooltip for laying low in ruins

