Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU15]

Hello Players!

A new update for you to start off the weekend. The update is more focused on improving the gameplay for foe players. One example is that injured animals will now leave a trail of blood that will make it easier to find what direction they ran to. But to also make the game a little more challenging/fighting based for those who love hunting, the nature will start to punish you for taking the foe path. So you better be ready when the wolves start howling!

Theres also been added a feature, to make exploring more peaceful for players who prefer it that way. Wolves and boars will no longer chase you into the ocean, or across the map, and will instead give up chasing you after enough time has passed. However, if you do run into a pack of wolves, you will be now be warned before they start to attack.

Let me know what you think of the changes/new additions!

With that said, I wish you all a great weekend!

Full detail of the changes/fixes:

New

Injured animals now leave a blood trail as they run away.

Hitting animals with weapons will now leave a blood effect on the animal.

Wolves now howl as a warning before they attack the player.

Spears now require 4 sticks.

Crafted Hatchet and Crafted Pickaxe now require 3 sticks.

Added a feature where boars and wolves will not leave further than a set radius from where they roam to prevent players from always being chased.

Wolves will now appear every now and then to attack the player if the friendly bar is too far to the left.

Fixes