Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU15]

Hello Players!
A new update for you to start off the weekend. The update is more focused on improving the gameplay for foe players. One example is that injured animals will now leave a trail of blood that will make it easier to find what direction they ran to. But to also make the game a little more challenging/fighting based for those who love hunting, the nature will start to punish you for taking the foe path. So you better be ready when the wolves start howling!
Theres also been added a feature, to make exploring more peaceful for players who prefer it that way. Wolves and boars will no longer chase you into the ocean, or across the map, and will instead give up chasing you after enough time has passed. However, if you do run into a pack of wolves, you will be now be warned before they start to attack.
Let me know what you think of the changes/new additions!
With that said, I wish you all a great weekend!
Full detail of the changes/fixes:
New
- Injured animals now leave a blood trail as they run away.
- Hitting animals with weapons will now leave a blood effect on the animal.
- Wolves now howl as a warning before they attack the player.
- Spears now require 4 sticks.
- Crafted Hatchet and Crafted Pickaxe now require 3 sticks.
- Added a feature where boars and wolves will not leave further than a set radius from where they roam to prevent players from always being chased.
- Wolves will now appear every now and then to attack the player if the friendly bar is too far to the left.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where “destroy a trap/mercy” achievement would not be completed when destroying empty traps.
- Fixed a bug where some vines in the treehouses could not be picked up.
- Fixed a bug where certain weapons could not break rabbit traps.
- Fixed a bug where building requirement UI would show when looking at the ladders in the treehouses.
- Fixed a collision issue when standing over a dead deer.
- Fixed a bug where players could not craft bone armor.
- Fixed a bug where wolves and boars would attack even if the player’s reputation was all the way to the right.
- Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would disappear when clicking from Building to Notes in the inventory.
- Fixed a bug where players could still pick up items with a full inventory.
- Fixed a bug where animals would not react to commands.
Changed files in this update