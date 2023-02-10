 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 10 February 2023

10 Feb 23 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 10527735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a crash with shaken units retreating from flamethrower attacks.
  • fixed a bug where loading a campaign game with a custom leader that had been saved at the victory screen would sometimes show the purple 'missing counter' graphic.
  • fixed a crash when the player tried to (illegally) directly move a unit out of a helicopter they were loaded onto.
  • fixed Suicide Sappers from not damaging any units in the target hex if there was a vehicle present.
  • removed the counter-spotted shading on AI turns because it was flickering and annoying.
  • Battle Generator: fixed vic hexes occasionally showing up on Breakthrough scenarios.
  • Battle Generator: added six new random events.
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attributes Remain Must Be GO and Free Spotting.
  • Scenario Editor: added SSR No Banzai Before Turn #.

Changed files in this update

Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Hell Frozen Over Depot - Mac Depot 1175585
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Hell Frozen Over (1176919) Depot - Windows Depot 1176919
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link