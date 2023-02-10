- fixed a crash with shaken units retreating from flamethrower attacks.
- fixed a bug where loading a campaign game with a custom leader that had been saved at the victory screen would sometimes show the purple 'missing counter' graphic.
- fixed a crash when the player tried to (illegally) directly move a unit out of a helicopter they were loaded onto.
- fixed Suicide Sappers from not damaging any units in the target hex if there was a vehicle present.
- removed the counter-spotted shading on AI turns because it was flickering and annoying.
- Battle Generator: fixed vic hexes occasionally showing up on Breakthrough scenarios.
- Battle Generator: added six new random events.
- Scenario Editor: added unit attributes Remain Must Be GO and Free Spotting.
- Scenario Editor: added SSR No Banzai Before Turn #.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 10 February 2023
10 Feb 23 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
