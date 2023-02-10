Update 0.995 is out! - Alignments, CM entry guidance, tuning & bug fixes



The 0.995 patch mostly contains bug fixes (2 blocking) and minor improvements. The biggest changes are some core fixes to the IMUs in Gemini and the Command Module, and ascent guidance for both the Titan-II and the Saturn V.

Note: If you are experiencing issues with this update, you can always revert to an earlier build using the Steam Betas Tab.

Initial CM Entry Guidance

This update rolls out the first (originally planned for post 1.0) entry guidance logic designed to make you survive entry in AUTO mode (PGNCS controlled). I decided to roll this out before 1.0 to start testing and gathering data (will it actually make you survive). I still recommend the manual entry mode but if you want to try this, set the CMC to AUTO and keep a steady hand at the manual takeover. :)



Cockpit Layering Alignments

Some major changes has been done to the cockpit layering alignments. This will improve the relative movement of the camera inside the cockpit and it's view out through the windows. This will let you better see the angle and differences of docking targets from both the commanders and pilots side for example.



Blocking fix: Ascent Guidance

There has been some recent reports of broken ascents in Gemini and Apollo due to the alignment updates in 0.994. This update should fix this.



Mission Messages

I have changed so the messages you get when making radio requests, planning burns and requesting pads gets injected after the current message (so it won't render above current message) and some changes to TTS related to this. They are also colored differently so its easier to see that something has been injected into the queue.



Lunar Contact light

Decided to make the blue lunar contact light in the Lunar Module nicer. :)



Thanks to everyone who has been providing feedback, reporting issues and a special thanks to all the Test Pilots!

Change log: