Fixed reinforcements and replacements not having movement halved on turn 5 (mud), fixed 'moved' status to not reset on combat phase start (affects shock units - without this fix they erroneously got full attack strength even when they had moved during the previous movement phase.
1941 - Operation Barbarossa update for 10 February 2023
Fixed reinforcements movement halving by weather + shock unit movement status
Patchnotes via Steam Community
