A quick update on Trials Of The Hollowed

Hi everyone just a quick update, due to some internal bugs the live release of the new update has been held back by a day just to give me some time to double-check everything. That being said the latest version has been uploaded to the Steam beta branch so you can switch over to that today and try out most of the new content coming in Trials Of The Hollowed!

I hope you enjoy all the new additions brought in with this patch and just remember there are a few more bits to come tomorrow!

Please remember the beta although heavily tested at this point is still a beta branch for testing so should you experience any bugs please let me know on the discord.

Full patch notes: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2242100/view/3641758659228575540?l=english